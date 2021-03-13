Louisville Bubble Watch: March 13 Update

With Selection Sunday almost here, here are the teams who could play themselves into an NCAA Tournament bid and possibly burst Louisville’s bubble.

(Photo of Carlik Jones, Chris Mack: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We now are just one day away from Selection Sunday, meaning the Louisville men’s basketball program will soon learn if they have done enough to claim an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Several bubble teams did the Cardinals a favor in Friday's slate of games across college basketball. Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Colorado State, SMU and Mississippi State, teams who were making late season pushes to crack the field of 68 and possibly supplant Louisville in the tournament, all lost in their respective conference tournaments.

That being said, while the Cardinals should be in line to hear their name called this upcoming Sunday, they are not out of the woods yet. Several bubble teams are still alive, and could possibly prevent Louisville from going to the Big Dance if enough of them punch their tickets.

Here are those teams that could burst Louisville's proverbial bubble, as of Saturday, Mar. 13:

Georgetown (12-12, 7-9 BE): Entering the Big East Tournament under .500 on the season both overall and in conference, the Hoyas have strung together a trio of wins to get themselves into the Big East Championship game against tournament lock Creighton. With a resume that is not good enough to get into the Big Dance as an at-large, it's do or die for the Hoyas.

Next Game: Saturday, Mar. 13 at 6:30 p.m. EST vs. Creighton (Fox)

Oregon State (16-12, 10-10 P12): The Beavers find themselves in a similar position as Georgetown, except with a worse NCAA Tournament resume. However, back-to-back upsets of UCLA and Oregon has put them in the Pac-12 Championship against Colorado, who like Creighton, is also already considered a lock.

Next Game: Saturday, Mar. 13 at 10:30 p.m. EST vs. Colorado (ESPN)

Utah State (20-7, 15-4 MW): After taking down Colorado State in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament, the Aggies were able to work themselves into ‘Last Four In’ territory according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. Should they lose to San Diego State in the Championship, Utah State could very well find themselves on the outside looking in.

Next Game: Saturday, Mar. 13 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. San Diego State (ESPN)

Memphis (16-7, 11-4 AAC): Memphis State is in a similar position to Utah State, except Lunardi has them as part of the ‘First Four Out’ after downing UCF in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. They’ll have a tough task reaching the Championship, as they will have to beat top-seeded and No. 7 ranked Houston to do so.

Next Game: Saturday, Mar. 13 at 5:30p.m. EST vs. Houston (ESPN2)

Cincinnati (11-10, 8-6 AAC): Cincinnati isn’t in any immediate danger to steal a bid, as they still need two more wins to clinch an automatic qualifier via winning the American Athletic Conference. However, it’s something to monitor if they take down Wichita State to reach the AAC Championship.

Next Game: Saturday, Mar. 13 at 3:00p.m. EST vs. Wichita State (ESPN2)

