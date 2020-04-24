Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 OL/DL Cameron Ball

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top 10 for three-star Class of 2021 offensive and defensive lineman Cameron Ball, he announced Friday on Twitter.

A wide range of teams are in the running to land a commitment from Ball. Making the cut alongside Louisville was Illinois, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Florida State and Boston College.

Primarily a defensive tackle out of Tri-Cities HS on the south side of Atlanta, Ball is the No. 35 defensive tackle in the Class of 2021 and a Top 50 prospect in the football rich state of Georgia (247Sports). On the Rivals side of things, he is the No. 61 offensive tackle in the class.

For someone as large as him at six-foot-five and 290-pounds, he displays a surprising amount of agility. Despite his frame, he has no issue with chasing down quarterbacks as they scramble out of the pocket or running backs trying to find the breakaway rushing lane. Ball has also developed a skill of either punching or stripping the ball away from ballcarriers.

Since offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is his lead recruiter, I would be one to think that the Cards are recruiting him to play on the offensive line if they land a commitment from him.

