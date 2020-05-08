Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville offers Class of 2022 guard Rodney Rice

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2022 guard Rodney Rice, he announced Thursday.

Rice might be two years away from officially enrolling in college, but his skill set is starting to help him separate from the pack. In his sophomore season for The Bullis School in Clinton, MD, he averaged 22.9 points per game.

The six-foot-four, 175-pound prospect is the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland and just outside of the top 50 in the Class of 2022 at No. 53.

Schools are starting to take notice of him, as his offer sheet already consists of programs like Alabama, Georgetown, Illinois and Virginia Tech among others.

Listed as both a point guard and shooting guard by recruiting services, Rice possesses the abilities of both positions. He displays great lateral quickness and agility, while also being a top-tier outside shooter.

Rice might be only the fifth prospect from the Class of 2022 to receive an offer from the Louisville Cardinals, but he is the third over the span of just two days. On Wednesday, point guard Jalen Bradley and shooting guard Isaac McKneely both received scholarship offers. Previously only small forwards Brandon Miller & D'Ante Davis had been offered.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville football "well ahead" of recruiting for 2021 class

Scott Satterfield says Louisville has done more to this point than ever before

samdraut

Reflecting on Johnny Unitas' Louisville career

On what would have been his 87th birthday, we are turning back the clock and reflecting on the Louisville career of NFL legend Johnny Unitas.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Football Recruiting: The First Five

Louisville has now landed five commitments from the Class of 2021. Get familiar with them here.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's spread offense incorporates different philosophies

Louisville's offense averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game in 2019

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guard Jaden Bradley

Bradley is a five-star prospect and the top player in the state of North Carolina.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr

Pettiford receives his second Power Five offer and sixth Division I offer overall.

Matthew McGavic

Scott Satterfield cautious of name, image, likeness & one-time transfer rules

Name, Image and Likeness & the one-time transfer rule are two of the hot-button topics in collegiate athletics, but Louisville Football head coach Scott Satterfield is weary of the unintended consequences that could stem from a combination of the two.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville developing six-week plan to prepare players for season

Louisville's season opener is scheduled for Sept. 3, coaching staff wants time to prepare players

samdraut

Louisville not terminating relationship with Adidas despite NOA

The University of Louisville will continue to remain as one of Adidas' flagship schools, despite the NCAA's recent Notice of Allegations against Louisville revolving around former Adidas employees.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 TE Victor Mullen commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of Illinois is the fifth Louisville Football commitment for the Class of 2021.

Matthew McGavic