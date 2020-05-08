Louisville offers Class of 2022 guard Rodney Rice

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is the latest to officially offer a scholarship to Class of 2022 guard Rodney Rice, he announced Thursday.

Rice might be two years away from officially enrolling in college, but his skill set is starting to help him separate from the pack. In his sophomore season for The Bullis School in Clinton, MD, he averaged 22.9 points per game.

The six-foot-four, 175-pound prospect is the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland and just outside of the top 50 in the Class of 2022 at No. 53.

Schools are starting to take notice of him, as his offer sheet already consists of programs like Alabama, Georgetown, Illinois and Virginia Tech among others.

Listed as both a point guard and shooting guard by recruiting services, Rice possesses the abilities of both positions. He displays great lateral quickness and agility, while also being a top-tier outside shooter.

Rice might be only the fifth prospect from the Class of 2022 to receive an offer from the Louisville Cardinals, but he is the third over the span of just two days. On Wednesday, point guard Jalen Bradley and shooting guard Isaac McKneely both received scholarship offers. Previously only small forwards Brandon Miller & D'Ante Davis had been offered.

