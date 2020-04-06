Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Radford University graduate transfer Carlik Jones has committed to the University of Louisville men's basketball program, he announced today on Instagram.

31E96B11-0DE6-40AA-AC4B-74BAA2F2FCD9

Jones might be listed at just six-foot-one and 185 pounds, but he packs a serious punch. He is the reigning Big South Player of the Year, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford. He also shot 48.8% from the field and 40.9% on three point attempts.

Before deciding on Louisville, Jones also considered Gonzaga, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan State, Texas Tech and West Virginia. Returning to Radford as well as going the professional route was also in play.

In an interview with 247Sports, Jones cited a relationship with the coach and distance as a couple of the factors he was considering when picking a school. Louisville head coach Chris Mack was one of the first to reach out to Jones, contacting him just a couple hours after he announced he was entering the transfer portal on Mar. 25. Jones is also a native of Cincinnati, OH, just a 90 minute drive from Louisville.

With signee Jay Scrubb declaring for the NBA Draft, Jones fills a massive hole should Scrubb remain in the draft process. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Louisville excluded from Bowling Green grad transfer Justin Turner's Top 3

He averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his senior season with the Falcons.

Matthew McGavic

Over/Under set for Louisville Football's 2020 win total

DraftKings recently set the 2020 win totals for all FBS programs, and Louisville's isn't as high as you would think.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville tabbed as ACC's Best Team in 2020 by D1Baseball

Even in a shortened season, Louisville Baseball was still the king of the ACC according to D1Baseball.com

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 QB Kaidon Salter

The four-star prospect out of the Dallas-Forth Worth area includes Louisville Football in his top eleven schools.

Matthew McGavic

Former UofL pitcher Nick Bennett discusses COVID-19's effect on MiLB

Former University of Louisville left-handed pitcher Nick Bennett sat down with Louisville Report to discuss how the coronavirus has impacted himself and other minor leaguers.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Sedarius McConnell

The three-star prospect out of Atlanta includes Louisville Football in his top six schools.

Matthew McGavic

Former K-State President: "No Vaccine, No Football"

Jon Wefald, the former president of Kansas State University, believes there will be no college football in 2020 if a coronavirus vaccine is not in place by July.

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton attracting attention for NFL Draft

Former Louisville offensive lineman projected as first-round pick in NFL Draft

samdraut

How Louisville Football's recruiting is adapting during COVID-19

The Cardinals might be heavily restricted in their recruiting efforts because of the coronavirus, but it hasn't stopped in the slightest.

Matthew McGavic

Retention apparent for offense in spring practices

Cardinals added to the offense during seven spring practices

samdraut