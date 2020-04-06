Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones commits to Louisville

Radford University graduate transfer Carlik Jones has committed to the University of Louisville men's basketball program, he announced today on Instagram.

Jones might be listed at just six-foot-one and 185 pounds, but he packs a serious punch. He is the reigning Big South Player of the Year, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in his redshirt junior year at Radford. He also shot 48.8% from the field and 40.9% on three point attempts.

Before deciding on Louisville, Jones also considered Gonzaga, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan State, Texas Tech and West Virginia. Returning to Radford as well as going the professional route was also in play.

In an interview with 247Sports, Jones cited a relationship with the coach and distance as a couple of the factors he was considering when picking a school. Louisville head coach Chris Mack was one of the first to reach out to Jones, contacting him just a couple hours after he announced he was entering the transfer portal on Mar. 25. Jones is also a native of Cincinnati, OH, just a 90 minute drive from Louisville.

With signee Jay Scrubb declaring for the NBA Draft, Jones fills a massive hole should Scrubb remain in the draft process. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

