Report: Marcus Carr Cancels Louisville Visit

The former Minnesota guard has reportedly cancelled his upcoming visit to Louisville's campus.
(Photo of Marcus Carr: Aaron Doster - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Any hope that the Louisville men's basketball program had left of landing Marcus Carr can now be thrown out the window.

According to a report from 247Sports' Nick Harris, the Minnesota grad transfer has cancelled his visit to campus, and is "locked in" to Texas should he opt for the college route. He is also considering starting he professional career, and heading to the National Basketball League in Australia.

It was originally reported that the 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard has narrowed down his list of schools to Kansas, Kentucky, Texas and Louisville, with the latter two as the frontrunners. Carr was able to take an unofficial visit to Texas, and was planning on doing the same for Louisville before cancelling his visit.

Back in mid-March, Carr entered the transfer portal, then declared for the 2021 NBA Draft two weeks later. He did not sign an agent, leaving open the potential to return to college. Following the Draft Combine, he withdrew his name from the draft process.

The Toronto, Ontario native was one of the lone bright spots on a mediocre Golden Gophers team last season. Starting all 29 games, Carr averaged 19.4 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He was named First Team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press, and was a Bob Cousy Award top ten candidate.

This is obviously a big blow for Louisville, as they have been searching for a big time playmaking guard in the portal, a role which Carr fit the bill to a T. However, the program can't be feeling too bad after hearing this news, as they did sign JUCO power forward Sydney Curry earlier Thursday, thus filling a need in the front court.

