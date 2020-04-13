Louisville Report
San Francisco grad transfer Charles Minlend commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

University of San Francisco graduate transfer Charles Minlend has committed to the University of Louisville men's basketball program, he announced Sunday on Instagram.

The late night Easter commitment comes as a little bit of a surprise. On Apr. 8, Minlend announced his Top 7 schools with no mention of the Cardinals. His original list consisted of Arizona, Arkansas, Butler, BYU, Gonzaga, Indiana and Mississippi State.

Redshirting in his sophomore year, the six-foot-four & 208 pound guard was a three year-starter for the Dons. In his final season for San Francisco, he averaged 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to earn Second Team All-WCC honors.

Minland fills up the scholarship freed up after Jay Scrubb announced his decision to stay in the NBA Draft process. While not as prolific of a scorer as Scrubb, he is every bit as aggressive if not more. He is not afraid to attack the rim on both ends of the court, using his athleticism to both finish on tough contested layups & dunks and close in on the defensive end for emphatic blocks.

Louisville now has just one scholarship spot to fill for the 2020-21 college basketball season, and Chris Mack has stated that he plans to use it on a front court player, specifically a center.

