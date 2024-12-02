Louisville's Chucky Hepburn Named ACC Player of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville senior guard Chucky Hepburn was named ACC Player of the Week after his dominant performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the league announced Monday afternoon.
It’s Louisville’s first ACC Player of the Week award since Feb. 20, 2023.
Hepburn averaged 20 points per game over the three contests, shooting 62.5% from the field, netting 20 of 32 attempts. He added a 77.8% clip from the charity stripe and totaled 16 assists against nine turnovers.
The Omaha, Neb., native also logged 16 steals in the 2-1 week. He was the third leading scorer in the tournament with the third best field goal percentage. He also led the event in steals.
In Louisville's victory over No. 14 Indiana, he compiled a line of 16 points, a career-high 10 assists and seven steals. His 10 assists were against just four turnovers. He's the first DI player in almost two years to accumulate at least those numbers in a single game.
In an overtime win over West Virginia, Hepburn dropped a career-high 32 points. He drew 13 fouls and compiled six steals. He became the first UofL player to log three games of six-plus steals in a single season since Russ Smith (2011-12).
His game of 32 points and six steals was just the 13th time a DI layer has had at least those two numbers since the beginning of the 2020-21 season (five seasons).
In Louisville's heartbreaking championship loss to undefeated Oklahoma, Hepburn still managed to stand out with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Louisville will take on No. 23/20 Ole Miss in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
