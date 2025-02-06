Louisville PG Chucky Hepburn Suffers Lower Body Injury in Win at Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program earned a bounce back win at Boston College, they were dealt a noteworthy injury in the process.
Point guard Chucky Hepburn, who leads the Cardinals in points per game and leads the ACC in assists per game, suffered what appeared to be groin injury in their 84-58 win over the Eagles on Wednesday night.
Hepburn suffered the injury at the 15:15 mark of the second half, then walked back to the locker room with trainers. While he returned to the bench area shortly afterwards, he was ruled "questionable" to return, and never re-entered the game. He finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes.
When asked the status of Hepburn's injury after the game, head coach Pat Kelsey said that he did not have an update and that "we'll know more tomorrow."
"I was told by the medical people that he couldn't return," Kelsey said.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard entered the matchup vs. Boston College averaging 15.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game - all of which are career-highs. The transfer from Wisconsin's assist and steals marks are 12th and 13th in D1, respectively.
Louisville will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 8 when return home to host Miami. Tip-off against the Hurricanes is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Bob DeChiara - Imagn Images)
