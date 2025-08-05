'26 Forward Colben Landrew Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has made up a lot of ground with one of the top prospects in the Class of 2026.
Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler forward Colben Landrew, a high-four star prospect in the cycle, has announced his list of top schools with the Cardinals making the cut. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas, Texas A&M and UConn are also in the running.
Landrew was offered by the Cardinals last month following a standout showing in the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship, where UofL head coach Pat Kelsey and assistant Thomas Carr were in attendance. Additionally, Landrew will also be taking an official visit to the Cards on August 28, per On3's Joe Tipton.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard/wing is a consensus four-star prospect amongst the four major recruiting sites, and ranks as high as the No. 16 prospect in the Class of 2026, per Rivals' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 61 overall recruit in the cycle.
Landrew was extremely impactful this past season for Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler as a junior, averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He helped the Wildcats go 29-3 to win the Class 6A state championship, and was named a 2024-25 MaxPreps All-American honorable mention.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Colben Landrew via Adidas 3SSB)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky