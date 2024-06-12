NKU Transfer Cole Sherman Commits to Louisville as Walk-On
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has landed another walk-on for their upcoming 2024-25 season.
Cole Sherman, a Louisville native who spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Northern Kentucky before entering the transfer portal, announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
Sherman is now the third walk-on currently on the roster for year one under new head coach Pat Kelsey. Guard Aidan McCool is the Cardinals' lone returner from the Kenny Payne era, and former Emory & Henry (D2) guard Patrick Antonelli committed on Monday.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound guard appeared in 10 games over two years with the Norse. In that time, the St. Xavier alum totaled seven points on 2-of-4 shooting and 2-of-2 at the free throw line, two rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes.
Louisville is entering a brand new era of men's basketball starting with the upcoming 2024-25 season. Kenny Payne was fired following a disastrous two-year stint as the head coach, with the Cardinals bringing in Charleston's Pat Kelsey to replace him.
Since Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, roster construction has been full speed ahead. All 12 scholarship players from Louisville's 2023-24 roster entered the portal after Payne was fired, but Kelsey is bringing in 12 D1 transfers and one high school prospect for year one at the helm. His portal class ranks No. 1 nationally, according to On3.
(Photo of Cole Sherman via Opendorse)
