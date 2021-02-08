Dana Evans Named ACC and ESPNW Player of the Week

The senior guard averaged 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games this past week.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's basketball senior guard Dana Evans has been named Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPNW Player of the Week following her performances against NC State, Boston College and Notre Dame.

It marks the second time this season that Evans has been named ACC Player of the Week.

The Gary, Ind., native averaged 26.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds over this week's three-game stretch. She shot 43.5 percent from the floor, 12-27 from behind the arc and 13-14 from the free throw line. The missed free throw ended a streak of 43 consecutive makes, dating back to Dec. 6, 2020.

Despite the loss vs. NC State, Evans paced all scorers with 29 points, tying a career-high. She played 40 minutes in the contest, her third time hitting the total this season. She then recorded 23 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals, while committing zero turnovers in the win at Boston College.

In the latest win against Notre Dame, she scored 27 points, while adding five assists and three rebounds. She scored the final five points, including a deep 3-pointer with 56.7 seconds remaining to close the door on a late Irish push and secure the win for the Cardinals.

The reigning and Preseason ACC Player of the Year leads the conference in scoring with 20.6 points per game. Additionally, Evans has tallied 14 20-point games this year, double the total of the next-closest ACC player.

Louisville moved to No. 3 in today's Associated Press poll. The Cardinals host Georgia Tech on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in what will be Evans' senior night.

