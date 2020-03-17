Louisville Report
Darius Perry Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew McGavic

University of Louisville men's basketball junior guard Darius Parry has entered the transfer portal, the school announced on Monday night. He will enter the portal as a graduate transfer, as he will graduate from Louisville in May.

“I love Louisville and regardless of where I go, I’ll forever be a Card,” said Perry in a statement released by the University. “I wish everyone repping Louisville the best.”

Perry made 26 starts over 31 games played this season, however as competition in the backcourt increased as the season progressed, he failed to log more than 20 minutes played in the final 10 games of the season.

“We appreciate Darius’ contributions to the Louisville basketball program his first three years,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack. “We wish him the best for his final year of college basketball as he will graduate in May.”

Perry finished the season averaging the sixth-most minutes played at 19.7 per game, scoring 5.2 points per game in the process. His 79 assists was good for second on the team behind only Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble's 84, and he shot 38.9% on three-point attempts. His career high of 19 came against Clemson earlier this season on Jan. 25.

He finishes his Louisville career with 482 points in 100 games and 40 starts, good for 143rd on the all-time UofL career scoring list.

