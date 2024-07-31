Elite '25 SG Darryn Peterson Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has made the cut for one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025.
Huntington (W. Va.) Prep shooting guard Darryn Peterson, a consensus top-five prospect in the 2025 cycle, announced Wednesday on The Field of 68 that the Cardinals have cracked his top eight schools. Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Ohio State, USC and Washington are also in the running.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Peterson's previously announced official visit to Louisville will take place sometime in October prior to a November commitment.
Among the four major recruiting services, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect is the consensus top-ranked shooting guard in the 2025 cycle. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 3 ranked prospect in the nation, behind only A.J. Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer.
As you can imagine, Peterson has been a stat sheet stuffer everywhere he's gone. During his junior campaign at Huntington Prep, he averaged 24 points, six rebounds and four assists per game, en route to earning Third-Team Junior All-American honors from MaxPreps.
Peterson has been a force out on the offseason circuits as well. Playing for Phemon United in the Adidas 3SSB, he averaged 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 12 games.
(Photo of Darryn Peterson: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK)
