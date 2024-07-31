Louisville Report

Elite '25 SG Darryn Peterson Names Louisville to Top Schools

Peterson is the consensus top-ranked shooting guard in the 2025 cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson takes the ball up the court during the first half at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson takes the ball up the court during the first half at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has made the cut for one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025.

Huntington (W. Va.) Prep shooting guard Darryn Peterson, a consensus top-five prospect in the 2025 cycle, announced Wednesday on The Field of 68 that the Cardinals have cracked his top eight schools. Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Ohio State, USC and Washington are also in the running.

According to On3's Joe Tipton, Peterson's previously announced official visit to Louisville will take place sometime in October prior to a November commitment.

Among the four major recruiting services, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect is the consensus top-ranked shooting guard in the 2025 cycle. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 3 ranked prospect in the nation, behind only A.J. Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer.

As you can imagine, Peterson has been a stat sheet stuffer everywhere he's gone. During his junior campaign at Huntington Prep, he averaged 24 points, six rebounds and four assists per game, en route to earning Third-Team Junior All-American honors from MaxPreps.

Peterson has been a force out on the offseason circuits as well. Playing for Phemon United in the Adidas 3SSB, he averaged 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 12 games.

(Photo of Darryn Peterson: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball