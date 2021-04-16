David Johnson Talks Decision to Declare for NBA Draft

(Photo of David Johnson: Paul Rutherford - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a two-year career at the collegiate level, Louisville men's basketball sophomore guard David Johnson declared for the NBA Draft, foregoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard was the Cardinals' second-leading scorer during the 2020-21 season, averaging 12.6 points over 19 games. He also chipped in with 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.6% on three-point attempts, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Johnson took time to meet with the media, and discussed his decision to move onto the next level, as well as a variety of other topics. Below is the transcript from his press conference:

(On what led up to his decision)

It was a long process for me that I've been dealing with, Mom has been dealing with, and people close to me for a while behind the scenes. I finally got to dive into it after the season was over, and after long talks and feedback from the NBA, I decided to make that decision - to go ahead and enter my name in the draft.



(On what feedback he received)

That it was good enough for me to enter my name. I don't want to kind of throw anything out there, but it was good enough for me. I'm just going to work on improving my body and shape to get ready for the next level.



(On if there a specific moment where he knew he was going to declare)

I'd say once I got my feedback, that's when I knew 100% what I wanted to do. I was kind of up in the air about it, but after I got that feedback back, then kind of thought that it was time for me. I had to think about myself. I've talked to teammates, coaches, and they've all been supportive of the decision. They've all put confidence in me that I'm ready for it.



(On if he has gotten good feedback about his jump shot, and if he is still working on it)

I wouldn't necessarily say working, I'm just - well I am working on it - but it's just a lot of repetition. I feel like I've always been a good shooter for the majority of my life playing basketball. Being sidelined with a shoulder injury, it was hard to come back. I've never experienced anything like that. So it was kind of a bumpy road to get back to the fluid movement that I had in my jumper. I'm starting to feel that, and I'm really confident in it.



(On what accomplishment he is most proud of in his two seasons at Louisville)

First goal of mine was to beat Kentucky. As a hometown kid, it's a huge thing to do that. To just have that pride along with the city of Louisville, just to say that I was part of one team that did it, and just enjoying the process. I wasn't really thinking ahead about what was going on down the road, I was really enjoying the process while I was here, and taking in all the fun and enjoying the experience. Looking back on it, it was really fun.



(On how detailed the feedback was, and where they told him he's projected to go in the draft)

They kind of said where your floor is, and where your ceiling is. They kind of gave you a median, meet you in the middle there, and tell you what you think. I looked at it, and thought that I could maybe make some improvements to improve my stock. But I'll be working on that over the next couple of months, and we'll see where it goes.



(On his teammates' and coaches' reaction to his decision)

They weren't necessarily surprised, because I guess they already had a little feeling that I would. But some of the guys, some of the teammates were kind of surprised that I hadn't done it already. Sometimes I get told that I don't know how good I am when I do small things. So, kind of finding myself and really getting going into like a different mode, where I can succeed at a higher level, is what I'm looking for. So, I'd say, yeah they instilled the confidence in me, teammates and coaches.



(On his conversation with head coach Chris Mack after his preseason shoulder surgery in 2019 about when he would declare for the NBA after two years)

So, I don't think I'd even practiced yet for, officially practiced for Louisville, and we were talking about things to look forward for as the season starts up for my freshman year. He asked me, "When do you think you'll be ready?" and he was talking about when I'll be ready to come back to play as a freshman. I was thinking ahead, saying, "I'll be ready after my sophomore year", and he just like kind of looked at me like, "I'm talking about your shoulder". I was like, "Oh, well, now you know that," well I think I'll be ready in a couple months.



(On if he has hired an agent yet, and where he will workout and train for the draft)

I haven't decided yet. But once I do pick, I'll be wherever they're kind of stationed, or wherever I have access to get in the gym the most. I'll let them figure that out, but I'm pretty close to picking one. It's mostly my family, and some close family friends that are helping (pick an agent). I think I'll be really, really, really close to a decision in and next couple of days or so.



(On what he was told his floor and ceiling was, and where he'll be happy being drafted)

I'd be happy just to get picked, because I know what I can do. Just the opportunity is all I need. The floor for it is that I'll get drafted, the ceiling is first round. I'm really aiming towards being a first round pick, just got to keep on improving over this next couple of months, and I'll be there.



(On if he has talked to Jay Scrubb at all about the draft process)

I've talked to him probably three or four times in the last month or so. We talked a little bit about the process, but it wasn't necessarily - I was just checking in on him, he was checking on me. We've always been in touch since high school. Having someone that's already been experienced to where I'm going, he can help me a lot. He knows a lot of people that could also help me out too. Just having that relationship is pretty good,



(On if any NBA teams advocated for him to return for another year at Louisville)

Not necessarily. The feedback that I got, there wasn't any hesitancy about me coming back, it was just "you're all in with it, and this way you're going to be doing for a living". So I'll just get after it.



(On what he hopes his legacy at Louisville is)

That I made an impact in some type of way. I just want to be remembered as a good person, a great player, just how I like to help people. Just having that on my belt, David Johnson helped out the University of Louisville, or helped out the city of Louisville. That's all I'm looking for. I'm not looking for any fame, or anything huge like that.



(On how he would sell himself to NBA teams)

I'm a point guard that can get the ball and scorer's hands. I can create for myself. I can defend multiple positions, rebound. I'm just the guy that can be on the floor doing anything.

