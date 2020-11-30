Louisville Men's Basketball's December Tipoff Times & TV Designations Set

(Photo of Louisville & Seton Hall Players: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With one day left until until the calendar flips to the final month of 2020, the Louisville men's basketball program has officially released the tipoff times and television designations for all of their games that will take place in the month of December.

Louisville's contest vs. NC State on Dec. 16 at the KFC Yum! Center, which will officially begin ACC play for the Cardinals, tips off at 7:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

From there, Louisville will then embark on their first ACC road game of the season vs. Pitt on Dec. 22. That game is also booked for a 7:00 p.m. EST start, and gets the Regional Sports Network treatment (Fox Sports South locally).

As for the annual Battle of the Bluegrass rivalry matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on Dec. 26 at the KFC Yum! Center, that will start at 12:00 p.m. EST and be televised on ESPN2.

Louisville had previously announced the tipoff times & television designations for their December matchups with Western Kentucky, UNC Greensboro & Wisconsin. The Cardinals host the Hilltoppers on Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network; as well as the Spartans on Dec. 4 at 2:00 p.m. also on the ACC Network.

Louisville then travels to Madison, Wis. to face the Badgers on Dec. 9 at 7:15 p.m. EST on ESPN as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

