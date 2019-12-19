Louisville Maven
Louisville turns to defense against Miami (Ohio)

samdraut

When Miami (Ohio) made things close, Louisville men’s basketball didn’t hit the panic button, and instead, turned to its defense. After a struggling offensively for the first 30 minutes, the Cardinals used a 17-0 run, holding the visitors scoreless for six-and-a-half minutes to defeat Miami 70-46 at the KFC Yum! Center Dec. 18.

Josh Brewer hit a 3-pointer with 9:02 left in the second half to cut Louisville’s lead to 44-40, the Cardinals answered swiftly with suffocating defense. Ryan McMahon made a shot from behind the arc on Louisville’s ensuing possession, which started a 17-0 run.

Miami missed seven straight field goals as Louisville rebuilt its lead to double digits. Malik Williams made a layup to cap the run with 3:45 left for a 61-40 lead.

“I think you saw in the last 10 minutes, who our team can be,” Mack said. “I didn’t’ think we hit the panic button, by any means, I thought the defense clamped down.”

Louisville had a season-high 10 kills, which is three defensive stops in a row, a stat the coaching staff tracks. Mack told his team there are games that the offense won’t be clicking and second chance points are hard to come by, so defense needs to lead the way.

Miami shot 27.3 percent from the field and shot 6 of 33 from behind the arc.

“It’s nice to know that during those times you can really hang your hat on defense and for us to get 10 kills,” Mack said. “For 30 minutes, they were there right with us. I think it says a lot about our ability to get stops.”

