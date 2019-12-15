Yacine Diop's motor drives Louisville's comeback

Yacine Diop made plays when it mattered most for Louisville women’s basketball against its rival.

The Cardinals defeated Kentucky 67-66 in Lexington at Rupp Arena Dec. 15, rallying from a double-digit deficit for their fourth consecutive victory against the Wildcats. Diop, a fifth-year senior, helped spark a 13-0 run in the third quarter with Louisville trailing by 10 points.

“I’m really excited and happy for Yacine,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said. “It has been a grind for her. She wants to do so well all the time that sometimes she tries to do too much that it’s a negative effect. But today, she was fantastic.”

The guard finished with eight points, six rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes as a reserve.

After Louisville trailed 55-45 with 3:14 left in the third quarter, Dana Evans made a driving layup to return the Cardinals’ deficit to single digits. Diop scored on the next possession in the lane with a jumper and was fouled.

She converted the three-point-play with a free throw to bring Louisville within five points. She drilled a 3-pointer on Louisville’s next possession to cut Kentucky’s advantage to two.

Kylee Shook completed the Cardinals’ comeback with a shot from behind the arc and Bionca Dunham scored on as inbounds play as time expired in the third quarter to cap the 13-0 run.

Diop had two offensive rebounds in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and had the Cardinals’ first basket of the final period on a jumper with 6:04 left.

She had another defensive rebound and assisted Shook for a basket in the final minutes to help seal Louisville’s win.

“She played within herself,” Walz said. “She did what she always does, she rebounded the basketball. Yacine is relentless going after offensive and defensive boards.”

Walz thinks Diop can get more playing time if she can cut down on turnovers. The transfer from Pitt had three turnovers against Kentucky, but Walz will continue to utilize Diop because of her energy.

“She has a motor,” Walz said. “There are basketball players that just go, she is one of them.”