Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 SG D'Marco Dunn

MatthewMcGavic

After recently suffering a significant loss out on the recruiting trail, the University of Louisville men's basketball program is starting to generate some positive momentum.

In an interview with Jamie Shaw of the Absolute Basketball Experience, Class of 2021 shooting guard D'Marco Dunn announced his top seven schools with the Cardinals making the cut. Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Clemson are also in the running.

"Their program is really good," Dunn told Shaw. "Obviously what they do is they send people to the league, and just their environment is really good."

A 6-foot-5 and 190-pound prospect hailing from Westover (N.C.), Dunn is the No. 15 shooting guard and No. 70 prospect in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

It's not hard to see why, as he is a pretty well-rounded basketball player. He is an elite scorer and can put the ball in the hoop from anywhere on the floor, particularly out on the wing. He also uses his above average athleticism to properly position himself for both rebounds and defensive assignments. In his junior year, he averaged 20.4 points & 7.4 rebounds per game, and shot 45.0% from beyond the arc.

D'Marco Dunn's Junior Year Highlights

The Cardinals currently sport a three-man '21 recruiting class consisting of four-star point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis (JUCO) and four-star combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden. It is the No. 13 class in the nation and third in the ACC according to 247Sports.

Basketball

