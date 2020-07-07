Asia Durr Opts Out of 2020 WNBA Season

Former University of Louisville and current New York Liberty guard Asia Durr announced Tuesday that she would sitting out for the upcoming 2020 WNBA season after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) back on June 8.

"After much thought and consultation with my doctors and the Liberty, I have decided no to play the 2020 WNBA season. After testing positive for COVID-19 on June 8, my battle with it has been complicated and arduous. As I continue to fight to fully recover, I had to make the difficult decision on a deadline to opt out as a medical High Risk player. So much about this virus is unknown and my heart is heavy, even as I make the decision that I know is best for my long term wellness. I want to thank my teammates, the Liberty organization, our fans and my partners for their compassion. I plan to stay connected to my team virtually and support them on the court and in their efforts around social justice and activism from the bubble however I can. I hope you will do the same." - Statement from Asia Durr

“Asia worked extremely hard this offseason to put herself in position to take a major leap forward in her second WNBA season,” New York Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that we will need to wait a bit longer to see her emerge as one of the bright young players in the game, we fully recognize and support the difficult decision she had to make amidst unprecedented circumstances. Brooklyn will be ready for her in 2021.”

The WNBA is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on July 24, and each of the twelve teams are slated to play 22 games.

Durr was chosen by the Liberty with the second overall pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft. In her rookie campaign, she averaged 9.7 points per game over 18 appearances and 15 starts.

She left Louisville as one of the most decorated and accomplished players in program history. She was the 2018 & 2019 ACC Player of the Year, and finished as the program's second-leading scorer behind only Angel McCoughtry with 2,485 points. She also finished second in made three-pointers (374) and third in made field goals (851).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp