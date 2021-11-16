Increased Energy, Effort Fuel Louisville's Win Over Navy

After a pair of disjointed performances to open up the season, the Cardinals operated with a heightened level of energy and effort in their win against the Midshipmen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In the first week of a new college basketball season, it's uncommon for a team to look perfect right out of the gates. Between shaking off rust, building team chemistry, sorting out rotations and a variety of other factors, more often than not, it usually takes a bit of time for most programs to truly get the ball rolling.

This was certainly the case for Louisville, as their new-look high tempo offense was struggling to materialize. In their first two games against Southern and Furman, the Cardinals shot just 38.8 percent from the floor and 24.6 percent on three-point attempts. While the defense held those two teams to a combined 34.9 percent, there were multiple lapses that allowed both teams to hang around longer than they should.

This resulted in Louisville escaping with a win over Southern, but then falling against Furman. The latter served as the Cardinals’ first home loss in the month of November since 1972 - nearly five decades ago.

In both games, it wasn’t simply a case of a lack of execution on Louisville’s behalf. On both ends of the floor, the Cardinals’ energy and effort was simply not there. The ball was consistently sticking on offense and not moving like it should, similar to last season, and the defensive rotations and close outs had a tendency to completely disappear.

But when Louisville took to the court Monday night to face Navy, they looked like the team that had been promised all offseason. The ball movement was a lot more fluid on offense, and the defense was incredibly active around the ball. By the time the clock hit double zeros, Louisville came out on top with an impressive 77-60 win, and had once led by as much as 23.

“Obviously, it was a much better result tonight. We were more like ourselves tonight which was great to see," acting head coach Mike Pegues said. "It was a rough night the other night after losing to Furman. We knew we lost to a really good team. The hard part was that we didn’t play our Louisville basketball."

The Cardinals' performance against Navy was no accident. Following the Friday night loss to Furman and then a light day of practice on Saturday, Pegues and the team "really got after it" on Sunday.

He told the players that they were going to "have the best practice of the year" that day. This wasn't in terms of making every shot they put up, but honing in on their energy, effort, communication, commitment, and overall investment.

It seems to have worked. Against Navy, Louisville shot 56.0 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent on three point attempts. 18 of their 28 made field goals were off assists, and eight different players finished with at least two made baskets. On defense, the Cardinals swarmed all over Navy, forcing 19 turnovers and 30 points off them - including 14 and 24 in the first half alone.

"I thought we got it out of our hands a little quicker. Guys that didn't stick as much, guys didn't hold on to it as much," Pegues said. "“I thought that intensity was probably the best thing that we did in terms of getting into the ball (on defense)."

That being said, Louisville still wasn't perfect. The most glaring problem was how Navy decisively won the rebounding battle 32-27, which included 12 offensive boards that led to nine second chance points.

"The rebounding is an issue. It is and we have to fix that," Pegues said. "I think it is a combination of effort and toughness, our guys need to block out, pinch down, and the guards need to get the long rebounds."

Still, considering how disjointed Louisville looked over their first two games of the season, Pegues is optimistic about the team moving forward as long as they continue to place an emphasis on making a concerted effort in the little things.

"You beat a good Navy tonight, because we reinvested in the things that matter most in our program," he said. "If this team wants to be good, because it can be, that has to be daily thing.”

(Photo of Mike Pegues, Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter