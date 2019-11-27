Louisville Maven
Patience leading to production

samdraut

Patience in the post has led to more production.

Steven Enoch had double doubles in the Cardinals’ first two games and tied a season-high with 17 points against Akron last Sunday. The 6-foot-10 center is averaging 11.7 points and 8.7 rebounds through six games for Louisville men’s basketball this season with a dedicated mindset to allow the game to come to him.

“Being patient in the post is something I pride myself on,” Enoch said. “Looking back at last season, a lot of my mistakes were rushing the game, missing a lot of my shots.”

Enoch is shooting 56.6 percent from the field, but sees himself as more than just a low-post scorer.

“I believe I am a good passer out of the post,” Enoch said. “I am pretty mindful of where my teammates will be. I’ll find them. I have experience being doubled. I feel like as effective as I am as a scorer, I can be as effective as a passer. My teammates trust that I know where I’ll be.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack said distributing isn’t Enoch’s role. Mack doesn’t expect Enoch to find cutters or send the ball around the perimeter, he wants the fifth-year senior to make the simple decision.

“A lot of times when he has been doubled or crowded, he has made the really simple play,” Mack said. “He has kicked it out to the open man. When he does that, a lot of times the ball will get swung to the other side of the floor or its driven because the defender has a bad close out.”

Enoch has his best test to this point in Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Hilltoppers this season.

Enoch competed against the sophomore at a Nike Camp in California last summer.

“Charles is a really good player,” Enoch said. “He is skill, he is a great athlete. As long as we stick to our principles and front the post, we have to make sure we can contain him the whole game.”

Louisville tips off against WKU in Nashville Friday, Nov. 29 at 5:04 p.m. 

