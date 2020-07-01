Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden

It didn't take long for Louisville to get in good standing with four-star Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden.

Less than a month after receiving an official scholarship offer from the University of Louisville men's basketball program, the Millbrook (NC) native announced Wednesday that he had included the Cardinals in his list of top ten schools.

A wide variety of schools are in the running for Heijden; as Iowa, Maryland, Wake Forest, Marquette, Texas, Providence, Clemson, Ole Miss and Cincinnati all made the cut alongside Louisville.

A 6-foot-9 and 205-pound prospect hailing from Raleigh, van der Heijden is the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 72 player in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He is listed as both a small and power forward by various recruiting services.

Calling Heijden versatile would be an understatement. He passes incredibly well, has solid agility and also shoots the ball at a high caliber. Of course with his frame, he also nabs his fair share of rebounds and is a good finisher down low. In his junior year, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists. 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over 24 games played.

The Cardinals currently sport a three-man '21 recruiting class consisting of four-star point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis and four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins. It is the No. 2 class in the nation behind only USC according to 247Sports.

