Louisville's Dana Evans shows court vision in rivalry

Dana Evans helped direct Louisville women’s basketball to its fourth straight victory against Kentucky.

The seventh-ranked Cardinals defeated the 14-ranked Wildcats 67-66 in Lexington at Rupp Arena Dec. 15 as Evans finished with 18 points and 10 assists. The junior point guard went 7 of 14 from the field while setting her season-high in assists as Louisville rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit.

Evans credited tying her career-high in assists to learning how to play with her teammates. The 5-foot-6 guard said she is figuring out what works with them.

Evans had six assists in the second half as Louisville rallied from a 55-45 deficit to take the lead late in the third quarter.

“It feels good to get my assists back going, I struggled at the beginning of the season,” Evans said. “I think it was because it was a whole new group, I was trying to figure out roles and where people want the ball.”

Despite Louisville’s struggles in the second quarter when the team managed just 10 points and falling behind by double digits in the third quarter, Evans didn’t want to show any panic in the rivalry.

“We had to stay poised, as a point guard I feel like I have to keep my team calm,” Evans said.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz has been impressed with how Evans has passed the ball recently. Although she didn’t shoot well from the perimeter against Kentucky, going 1 of 6 from behind the arc, Evans found driving lanes and took pull-up jumpers, along with connecting with teammates.

“She is starting to see the court, I think her vision is becoming better,” Walz said. “That’s what is going to turn her into an elite player because when you are able to make those passes and aren’t just one dimensional.”