Dana Evans Named a Naismith Trophy Semifinalist

The Atlanta Tipoff Club, the title sponsor for the Naismith Trophy, announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball junior guard Dana Evans has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Citizen Naismith Trophy. The trophy is awarded to both the top men's and women's college basketball players.

She is one of ten semifinalists for the award, and is the only one from the ACC. The Pac-12 leads with four (three from Oregon), the SEC is the runner-up with three (two from South Carolina), and the ACC, Big 10 & Big 12 each feature one nominee.

The semifinalist nomination comes on the same day that Evans was named an All-ACC First Team selection by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Senior guard Jazmine Jones & senior forward Kylie Shook were also named First-Team selections by the ACC.

The list of 10 semifinalists will be trimmed to four finalists on Mar. 20, 2020 with the winner being announced on Apr. 4, 2020. The Cards have never had a women's basketball Naismith Trophy winner.

2020 Naismith Trophy Semifinalists

Name Class Position School Aliyah Boston Freshman Forward South Carolina Kaila Charles Senior Guard Maryland Lauren Cox Senior Forward Baylor Dana Evans Junior Guard Louisville Tyasha Harris Senior Guard South Carolina Ruthy Hebard Senior Forward Oregon Rhine Howard Sophomore Guard Kentucky Sabrina Ionescu Senior Guard Oregon Aari McDonald Junior Guard Arizona Satou Sabally Junior Forward Oregon

