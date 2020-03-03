Dana Evans Named a Naismith Trophy Semifinalist
The Atlanta Tipoff Club, the title sponsor for the Naismith Trophy, announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball junior guard Dana Evans has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Citizen Naismith Trophy. The trophy is awarded to both the top men's and women's college basketball players.
She is one of ten semifinalists for the award, and is the only one from the ACC. The Pac-12 leads with four (three from Oregon), the SEC is the runner-up with three (two from South Carolina), and the ACC, Big 10 & Big 12 each feature one nominee.
The semifinalist nomination comes on the same day that Evans was named an All-ACC First Team selection by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Senior guard Jazmine Jones & senior forward Kylie Shook were also named First-Team selections by the ACC.
The list of 10 semifinalists will be trimmed to four finalists on Mar. 20, 2020 with the winner being announced on Apr. 4, 2020. The Cards have never had a women's basketball Naismith Trophy winner.
2020 Naismith Trophy Semifinalists
Name
Class
Position
School
Aliyah Boston
Freshman
Forward
South Carolina
Kaila Charles
Senior
Guard
Maryland
Lauren Cox
Senior
Forward
Baylor
Dana Evans
Junior
Guard
Louisville
Tyasha Harris
Senior
Guard
South Carolina
Ruthy Hebard
Senior
Forward
Oregon
Rhine Howard
Sophomore
Guard
Kentucky
Sabrina Ionescu
Senior
Guard
Oregon
Aari McDonald
Junior
Guard
Arizona
Satou Sabally
Junior
Forward
Oregon
