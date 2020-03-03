Louisville Report
Dana Evans Named a Naismith Trophy Semifinalist

Matthew McGavic

The Atlanta Tipoff Club, the title sponsor for the Naismith Trophy, announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball junior guard Dana Evans has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Citizen Naismith Trophy. The trophy is awarded to both the top men's and women's college basketball players.

She is one of ten semifinalists for the award, and is the only one from the ACC. The Pac-12 leads with four (three from Oregon), the SEC is the runner-up with three (two from South Carolina), and the ACC, Big 10 & Big 12 each feature one nominee.

The semifinalist nomination comes on the same day that Evans was named an All-ACC First Team selection by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Senior guard Jazmine Jones & senior forward Kylie Shook were also named First-Team selections by the ACC.

The list of 10 semifinalists will be trimmed to four finalists on Mar. 20, 2020 with the winner being announced on Apr. 4, 2020. The Cards have never had a women's basketball Naismith Trophy winner.

2020 Naismith Trophy Semifinalists 

Name
Class
Position
School

Aliyah Boston

Freshman

Forward

South Carolina

Kaila Charles

Senior

Guard

Maryland

Lauren Cox

Senior

Forward

Baylor

Dana Evans

Junior

Guard

Louisville

Tyasha Harris

Senior

Guard

South Carolina

Ruthy Hebard

Senior

Forward

Oregon

Rhine Howard

Sophomore

Guard

Kentucky

Sabrina Ionescu

Senior

Guard

Oregon

Aari McDonald

Junior

Guard

Arizona

Satou Sabally

Junior

Forward

Oregon

