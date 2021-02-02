Dana Evans Among Top 10 for 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Louisville women's basketball guard Dana Evans has been named among the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. The award is given to the top shooting guard in Division I women's college basketball.

A national committee of college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates last November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

A 5-foot-6 senior from Gary, Ind., Evans is the only player from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the list. She leads the ACC in points per game (20.1), is sixth in assists (4.2) and fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.82), while also shooting 45.8% from the field and 40.0% on three-point attempts.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.

Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men's Starting Five.

Evans is not the only Louisville player up for a spot for the Women’s Starting Five. Freshman guard Hailey Van Lith was named to the top ten for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award on Monday.

2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates*

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Christyn Williams, UConn

Sonya Morris, DePaul

Dana Evans, Louisville

Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Arella Guirantes, Rutgers

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Kiana Williams, Stanford

Charisma Osbounre, UCLA

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season

Previous Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winners:

Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020)

Asia Durr, Louisville (2019)

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018)

