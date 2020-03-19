Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Dana Evans selected as AP second team All-American

samdraut

Dana Evans was selected to the Associated Press (AP) Second Team All-American today, March 19. The guard for Louisville women’s basketball is the fourth player in program history to be named to the AP’s All-American first or second team.

Evans averaged a team-high 18 points and 4.2 assists as Louisville finished the season 28-4 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship for the third straight year. The Cardinals won the league outright for the first time in program history.

As a junior, Evans was named ACC Player of the Year. She led the league in 3-point field goals made with 90 while shooting 43.1% on shots from behind the arc. Evans’ 90 3-pointers ranked 12 nationally this season and is the eighth-most in program history for a single-season.

Evans scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season, which was tied for fourth in the ACC. She finished in double figures in all but one game this season.

Angel McCoughtry (2008-09) and Asia Durr (2017-18, 2018-19) were named to first team. McCoughtry (2006-07, 2007-08) and Shoni Schimmel earned second team honors.

Louisville's season ended in the semifinals of the ACC tournament with a loss to Florida State. The NCAA tournament was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 19th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 19th.

Matthew McGavic

Report: NCAA "Unlikely" To Grant Extra Year of Eligibility to Winter Sport Athletes

UofL basketball and swimming & diving seniors could possibly be done at Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

Bengals Cut Former UofL OL John Miller

Former Louisville Cardinals offensive guard John Miller has been released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Basketball Rises to No. 14 in Final AP Poll

The Louisville Cardinals finish the season at No. 14 in the AP College Basketball Top 25.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 18th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 18th.

Matthew McGavic

3 Star Offensive Lineman Aaron Gunn Commits To Louisville

Louisville lands their first commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle in offensive lineman Aaron Gunn.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville finishes season ranked sixth in national polls

Cardinals win the ACC regular season championship

samdraut

Louisville NCAA Rewind: March 17th

Today in Louisville NCAA men's basketball Tournament history for March 17th.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville cancels all athletic related activities for 2019-20 academic year

Decision made in conjunction with ACC's announcement

samdraut

ACC Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Athletics

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cancelled all athletic related activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

Matthew McGavic