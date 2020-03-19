Dana Evans selected as AP second team All-American

Dana Evans was selected to the Associated Press (AP) Second Team All-American today, March 19. The guard for Louisville women’s basketball is the fourth player in program history to be named to the AP’s All-American first or second team.

Evans averaged a team-high 18 points and 4.2 assists as Louisville finished the season 28-4 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship for the third straight year. The Cardinals won the league outright for the first time in program history.

As a junior, Evans was named ACC Player of the Year. She led the league in 3-point field goals made with 90 while shooting 43.1% on shots from behind the arc. Evans’ 90 3-pointers ranked 12 nationally this season and is the eighth-most in program history for a single-season.

Evans scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season, which was tied for fourth in the ACC. She finished in double figures in all but one game this season.

Angel McCoughtry (2008-09) and Asia Durr (2017-18, 2018-19) were named to first team. McCoughtry (2006-07, 2007-08) and Shoni Schimmel earned second team honors.

Louisville's season ended in the semifinals of the ACC tournament with a loss to Florida State. The NCAA tournament was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).