Dana Evans was named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Jan. 8. The junior guard for Louisville women’s basketball was included on the list comprised of 25 student-athletes chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their play during the first half of the 2019-20 season.

Evans is second in scoring in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), averaging 18.5 points per game. She has scored in double figures in 14 of 15 games. Evans has scored 20 points or more in five games this season, which ranks fourth in the conference.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz has credited Evans for spending the offseason working on her perimeter shooting. The results show thus far. Evans leads the ACC in made 3-pointers with 44, ranking 11 nationally. She is shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc, ranking first in the ACC.

Evans scored 27 points against Clemson, making a career-high seven 3-pointers. The seven 3-pointers were the most by a Louisville player since Asia Durr made an ACC record 11 shots from beyond the arc against NC State last season.

The accolades aren’t the first for Evans this season. She was named the espnW and ACC Player of the Week after she was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Paradise Jam in November. She averaged 21.3 points and shot 47 percent from the floor in Louisville’s three games, which included a victory over then top-ranked Oregon.

The Wooden Award All-American team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented during the ESPN College Basketball Awards April 10.