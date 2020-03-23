Louisville Report
Dana Evans named a USBWA All-American

samdraut

Dana Evans was selected to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-American Second Team, Monday March 23.

Louisville women’s basketball has had an All-American in three consecutive seasons, joining UConn and Baylor as the only programs with multiple players earning those three honors.

As a junior, Evans was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, the fourth time in the last five years that a Cardinal has earned ACC Player of the Year honors. Evans averaged a team-high 18 points and 4.2 assists for a Louisville team that finished the season 28-4 and won the ACC regular season championship for the third straight year.

Evans was named an Associated Press Second Team All-American last week. She is the fourth player in program history to be named an All-American by USBWA, joining Angel McCoughtry, Shoni Schimmel and Asia Durr.

Evans, a 5-foot-6 guard, led the ACC in 3-point field goals, making 90 shots from behind the arc while shooting 43.1%. She averaged 3.0 3-pointers per game.

Evans scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season, scoring a career-high in Louisville’s win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. She scored in double figures in 29 of 30 games this season. 

