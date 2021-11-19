Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Watch: Mason Faulkner, Kahil Fennell Preview Detroit Mercy

    Louisville men's basketball assistant coach Kahil Fennell and guard Mason Faulkner met with the media to discuss their recent win vs. Navy, as well as their upcoming matchup vs. Detroit Mercy.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After putting forth a pair of disjointed performances to start the season, one of which included an upset loss to Furman in overtime, Louisville looked much more efficient against Navy, coming out on top 77-60.

    It was a game where the ball movement on offense was much more fluid, the defensive effort was a lot more active, and one that started to show the product that the Cardinals can put together. 

    "We fed off the energy (early in the game), and the second group, we did a great job. We've been doing a pretty good job coming and keeping that spark and just increasing that lead," guard Mason Faulkner said.

    Louisville's next opponent in Detroit Mercy might be 0-3 on the season, but they have a real threat in Antoine Davis. Not only was he the nation's third-leading scorer at 24.0 points per game last season, but he's averaging 17.7 point so far this year.

    "You can make the argument that he's the fulcrum of everything Detroit Mercy trying to accomplish on offense, and then everything goes through him," assistant coach Kahil Fennell said. "Having said that, they have some really talented scores around him as well."

    Prior to their upcoming matchup, Fennell and Faulkner took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Navy, previewed the upcoming game vs. Detroit Mercy, and more.

    Below are the videos from their press conference:

    Guard Mason Faulkner

    Assistant Coach Kahil Fennell

    (Photo of Mason Faulkner: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    Watch: Mason Faulkner, Kahil Fennell Preview Detroit Mercy

