Louisville Basketball Rises to No. 14 in Final AP Poll

In what is unfortunately the final college basketball poll of the season, the University of Louisville men's basketball team has risen one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll to No. 14 in the country.

Louisville was set to play Syracuse in the ACC Tournament this past week, but due to the concerns surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the conference cancelled the tournament's remainder before the Cards had a chance to take the floor.

This was soon followed by the NCAA's decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, and with both the ACC & Louisville officially cancelling all remaining athletic activities yesterday due to the outbreak.

The NCAA is in the process of deciding how to grant relief to seniors who had their collegiate career cut short.

Full Week 19 AP Top 25 Poll:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Florida State

5. Baylor

6. San Diego State

7. Creighton

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan State

10. Villanova

11. Duke

12. Maryland

13. Oregon

14. Louisville

15. Seton Hall

16. Virginia

17. Wisconsin

18. BYU

19. Ohio State

20. Auburn

21. Illinois

22. Houston

23. Butler

24. West Virginia

25. Iowa

