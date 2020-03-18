Louisville Basketball Rises to No. 14 in Final AP Poll
Matthew McGavic
In what is unfortunately the final college basketball poll of the season, the University of Louisville men's basketball team has risen one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll to No. 14 in the country.
Louisville was set to play Syracuse in the ACC Tournament this past week, but due to the concerns surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the conference cancelled the tournament's remainder before the Cards had a chance to take the floor.
This was soon followed by the NCAA's decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, and with both the ACC & Louisville officially cancelling all remaining athletic activities yesterday due to the outbreak.
The NCAA is in the process of deciding how to grant relief to seniors who had their collegiate career cut short.
Full Week 19 AP Top 25 Poll:
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Florida State
5. Baylor
6. San Diego State
7. Creighton
8. Kentucky
9. Michigan State
10. Villanova
11. Duke
12. Maryland
13. Oregon
14. Louisville
15. Seton Hall
16. Virginia
17. Wisconsin
18. BYU
19. Ohio State
20. Auburn
21. Illinois
22. Houston
23. Butler
24. West Virginia
25. Iowa
