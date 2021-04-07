Louisville Men's Basketball Head Trainer Fred Hina to Retire

(Photo of Fred Hina: University of Louisville Athletics)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fred Hina, who has served as Head Men's Athletic Trainer for the University of Louisville men's basketball team for the last 20 years and the last eight as Director of Sports Medicine for the Cardinals, has announced his retirement effective the end of June.



"Congratulations to Fred on a spectacular career," said UofL Head Men's Basketball Coach Chris Mack. "We are certainly going to miss him on a daily basis. What he did for student-athletes and the men's basketball program cannot be understated. He is a die-hard Cardinal and has given every ounce of his being to this place. Our players will miss his care, his knowledge but most importantly his friendship. Thanks to Fred for everything."



Hina (pronounced HEE-nuh) managed the entire UofL Athletics sports medicine department for several years and currently assists Senior Director of Sports Medicine Matt Summers in that oversight.



Since joining UofL in May 2001, Hina has been a part of successful men's basketball teams each season, as the Cardinals achieved a 495-185 record on the court (.728) with multiple NCAA appearances and conference titles over the last 20 years.



Prior to his arrival at UofL, he spent 15 years as an athletic trainer in the New York Mets organization, including the last seven years as head athletic trainer for the major league team in New York.



The Mets reached two league championship series while Hina was with the Mets. The Mets lost in six games in the National League Championship Series in 1999 before advancing to the World Series the following year, falling in five games to the New York Yankees in the 2000 "Subway Series."



Hina was honored as the minor league trainer of the year in 1994. He was the National League training representative to the Triple-A All-Star game in 1994 and was the trainer for the Florida State League All-Star game in 1989.



He is a 1987 graduate of Western Kentucky with a degree in health care administration and a 2004 graduate of the University of Alabama with a Master's of Arts Degree in health studies.



Hina is a certified member of the National Athletic Trainers Association as well as the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He and his wife Gina have three sons: Jared, Justin and Jacob.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp