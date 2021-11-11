Louisville ‘22 Commit Fredrick King Signs Letter of Intent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just two days after giving his verbal pledge to play for the Louisville men’s basketball program, the Cardinals have received a signed National Letter of Intent from Class of 2022 commit Fredrick King, the program announced Thursday.

Hailing from Andros Island in the Bahamas, the center committed to Louisville on Tuesday, one day before the start of the week-long 2021 Early Signing Period. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the 17-year-old King chose Louisville over Nebraska, Butler, Purdue, Indiana and Xavier.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man enrolled with the NBA Academy in San Luis Potosi, Mexico back in January as virtually an unknown prospect. But he made a name for himself in international recruiting circles at the NBA Academy Games in late September - an event attended by Louisville assistant coach Ross McMains.

King, who has a 9-foot-2 standing reach, averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game to help lead NBA Academy Latin America to a perfect 3-0 record. He also shot 77.0 percent from the field and 74.0 percent at the free throw line.

"He is a mobile big man who is quick off his feet and plays with a exceptionally high intensity level, while possessing intriguing skill, poise, and maturity," Givony wrote of King.

With the addition of King, Louisville now has two signees in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central small forward Tae Davis - the younger brother of current Cardinal guard/forward Dre Davis - signed his NLI on the first day of the 2021 Early Signing Period on Wednesday.

(Photo of Fredrick King via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter