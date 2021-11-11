Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville ‘22 Commit Fredrick King Signs Letter of Intent

    The Bahamian center is now officially a Louisville Cardinal.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just two days after giving his verbal pledge to play for the Louisville men’s basketball program, the Cardinals have received a signed National Letter of Intent from Class of 2022 commit Fredrick King, the program announced Thursday.

    Hailing from Andros Island in the Bahamas, the center committed to Louisville on Tuesday, one day before the start of the week-long 2021 Early Signing Period. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the 17-year-old King chose Louisville over Nebraska, Butler, Purdue, Indiana and Xavier.

    The 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man enrolled with the NBA Academy in San Luis Potosi, Mexico back in January as virtually an unknown prospect. But he made a name for himself in international recruiting circles at the NBA Academy Games in late September - an event attended by Louisville assistant coach Ross McMains.

    King, who has a 9-foot-2 standing reach, averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game to help lead NBA Academy Latin America to a perfect 3-0 record. He also shot 77.0 percent from the field and 74.0 percent at the free throw line.

    "He is a mobile big man who is quick off his feet and plays with a exceptionally high intensity level, while possessing intriguing skill, poise, and maturity," Givony wrote of King.

    Read More

    With the addition of King, Louisville now has two signees in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central small forward Tae Davis - the younger brother of current Cardinal guard/forward Dre Davis - signed his NLI on the first day of the 2021 Early Signing Period on Wednesday.

    (Photo of Fredrick King via University of Louisville Athletics)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    572EDAF3-56FB-4BB9-AE58-EBC93F0E1084
    Basketball

    Louisville ‘22 Commit Fredrick King Signs Letter of Intent

    just now
    BBD57AA0-ED91-4732-9C15-E69C52FE5B79
    Football

    Bryan Brown, Bryan Hudson Preview Syracuse

    2 hours ago
    dante-davis-indiana-offer-1024x576
    Basketball

    Louisville '22 Commit Tae Davis Signs Letter of Intent

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_13702234_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Behind Enemy Lines: 10 Questions for All Syracuse’s Mike McAllister

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13702736_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Syracuse

    19 hours ago
    8C4D2BC3-983B-4F16-B514-D89BE35A267B
    Basketball

    Head Coaching Debut a 'Roller Coaster Ride' for Mike Pegues

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15669234_168388606_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17127128_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville's Matt Cross Shows Toughness in Win Over Southern

    22 hours ago