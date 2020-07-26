Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Louisville freshmen acclimating to new campus

samdraut

The transition from high school to college has been anything but normal for student athletes this summer.

With concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, incoming freshmen are adjusting to an alternative offseason on a new campus.

Louisville men’s basketball added three players to its roster with the 2020 recruiting class in D’Andre Davis, JJ Traynor and Gabe Wiznitzer.

Davis and Traynor arrived on campus in June to begin voluntary athletic activities. Wiznitzer reclassified and signed with Louisville in July.

“They are excited to be here and get acclimated to a new place and to new people,” Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack said. “They are doing as well as they possibly can.”

Davis, a 6-foot-5 wing from Indianapolis, was rated a four-star by 247Sports. Traynor was a member of Kentucky’s All-State team during his senior year at Bardstown. Traynor is a 6-foot-8 forward that was ranked 119 nationally.

Davis and Traynor signed with Louisville in 2019, but Wiznitzer was more of a surprise.

The 6-foot-11 forward was being recruited by Louisville as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

With uncertainty due to COVID-19 looming of this season at Hargrave Military Academy, Wiznitzer decided to reclassify and look for a team this offseason.

Louisville had a scholarship to offer and Mack wanted a frontcourt player, so Wiznitzer paired perfectly with the program.

Wiznitzer will redshirt during the 2020-21 season.

“He had the desire to come here early, but not give up that year of eligibility,” Mack said. “He can really work to improve his skill set, his body, his teammates. He was excited about that.”

Mack admitted to feeling for the student athletes that missed competitions, award banquets, graduation and all-star games this spring and summer due to COVID-19.

“They are more resilient than we think as older adults give them credit,” Mack said.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's Micale Cunningham growing as a vocal leader

Tutu Atwell says quarterback became more vocal as a starter

samdraut

Samuell Williamson's Intensity Takes Much Needed Step Forward

Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has been back with his team for only a week, but he has already seen a noticeable difference in sophomore forward Samuell Williamson's intensity during practice.

Matthew McGavic

Report: ACC May Implement 10 + 1 Schedule & Push Back Start of Season

The Atlantic Coast Conference is discussing implementing a "10 + 1" scheduling model for the 2020 season and pushing back the start date, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Matthew McGavic

by

Terry F

Tutu Atwell: "We're Ready to Play"

While some college football programs are questioning their readiness for the 2020 season because of the irregular offseason, Louisville WR Tutu Atwell thinks the Cardinals are in a great position.

Matthew McGavic

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville CB/S Commit Derrick Edwards III

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville cornerback/safety commit Derrick Edwards III

Matthew McGavic

Three Cards Named to 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List

Quarterback Micale Cunningham, running back Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell all earn recognition for Louisville Football.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's current schedule awaits possible changes

ACC could decide to limit teams to conference-only schedules for 2020 season

samdraut

Louisville Easing Back Into Men's Basketball Activities

Players participate in first week of coach-led instruction per NCAA rules

samdraut

SI All-American: Breaking Down Louisville S Commit Benjamin Perry

SI All-American breaks down 2020 watch list candidate Louisville safety commit Benjamin Perry

Matthew McGavic

Hassan Hall named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Junior running back and kick returner named to award list for versatile players

samdraut