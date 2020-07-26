Louisville freshmen acclimating to new campus

The transition from high school to college has been anything but normal for student athletes this summer.

With concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, incoming freshmen are adjusting to an alternative offseason on a new campus.

Louisville men’s basketball added three players to its roster with the 2020 recruiting class in D’Andre Davis, JJ Traynor and Gabe Wiznitzer.

Davis and Traynor arrived on campus in June to begin voluntary athletic activities. Wiznitzer reclassified and signed with Louisville in July.

“They are excited to be here and get acclimated to a new place and to new people,” Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack said. “They are doing as well as they possibly can.”

Davis, a 6-foot-5 wing from Indianapolis, was rated a four-star by 247Sports. Traynor was a member of Kentucky’s All-State team during his senior year at Bardstown. Traynor is a 6-foot-8 forward that was ranked 119 nationally.

Davis and Traynor signed with Louisville in 2019, but Wiznitzer was more of a surprise.

The 6-foot-11 forward was being recruited by Louisville as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

With uncertainty due to COVID-19 looming of this season at Hargrave Military Academy, Wiznitzer decided to reclassify and look for a team this offseason.

Louisville had a scholarship to offer and Mack wanted a frontcourt player, so Wiznitzer paired perfectly with the program.

Wiznitzer will redshirt during the 2020-21 season.

“He had the desire to come here early, but not give up that year of eligibility,” Mack said. “He can really work to improve his skill set, his body, his teammates. He was excited about that.”

Mack admitted to feeling for the student athletes that missed competitions, award banquets, graduation and all-star games this spring and summer due to COVID-19.

“They are more resilient than we think as older adults give them credit,” Mack said.