From The Pink Seats: Episode 38 - Clemson Recap, Syracuse Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!
On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys discussing the mishaps against Clemson, preview an intriguing game against Syracuse, and get in their feels about Lamar Jackson's number being retired.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':
Read More
- Episode 37: NC State Recap, Clemson Preview
- Episode 36: Boston College Recap, NC State Preview
- Episode 35: Midseason Position Grades, Boston College Preview w/ A.J. Black
- Episode 34: Bye Week Breakdown w/ Tyler Greever
******************
(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and Vincent Lococo at @VincentLococo on Twitter.