    • November 12, 2021
    From The Pink Seats: Episode 38 - Clemson Recap, Syracuse Preview

    On this episode, Matt, Jacob and Vincent recap Louisville football's recent loss vs. Clemson, take a look at the Cardinals' upcoming opponent in Syracuse, and discuss Lamar Jackson's upcoming jersey retirement.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!

    On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys discussing the mishaps against Clemson, preview an intriguing game against Syracuse, and get in their feels about Lamar Jackson's number being retired.

    Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

    *If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

    (Photo of Lamar Jackson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 38 - Clemson Recap, Syracuse Preview

