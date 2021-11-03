Game Day Live Blog: West Georgia at Louisville | Exhibition 2

The Cardinals wrap up exhibition play with a matchup against the Wolves.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9, the Louisville men's basketball program has one more tune up game to play.

After taking down Kentucky State last Friday, the Cardinals set to host their second and final preseason exhibition matchup, and are welcoming West Georgia to the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST, and can be streamed through ESPN+ on ACC Network Extra.

This will be Louisville's first ever matchup with West Georgia. The Cardinals are hoping to extend their 38-game winning streak in exhibition games, one has lasted over 20 years. Their last loss in an exhibition came on Dec. 2, 2000, as they fell 87-86 to Global Sports in double overtime.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

West Georgia Wolves (0-0, 0-0 GSC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: © Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

