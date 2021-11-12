Game Day Live Blog: Furman at Louisville | Game 2

The Cardinals continue on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Paladins at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After opening up the 2021-22 season with a victory against Southern, the Louisville men's basketball program is continuing on their four-game homestand to start the new season, and are preparing to host Furman.

With head coach Chris Mack out due to suspension, on top of introducing a brand new offensive system with a plethora of newcomers, the Cardinals looked far from smooth during much of their 72-60 win over the Jaguars. They shot 41.5 percent from the field, turned the ball over 19 times, and had several defensive lapses.

As for Furman, they couldn't have had a better start to their season. The Paladins destroyed DII foe North Greenville, coming out with a decisive 118-66 win. They made 22 three-pointers, and assisted on 34 of their 46 field goals - both of which were school records.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Furman Paladins (1-0, 0-0 SoCon) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

