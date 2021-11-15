Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Game Day Live Blog: Navy at Louisville | Game 3

    The Cardinals are looking to rebound from their first November home loss in almost five decades.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering their first November home loss in almost five decades, the Louisville men's basketball program will be looking to rebound when they continue on their four-game home-stand to start the new season and host Navy.

    With head coach Chris Mack out due to suspension, on top of introducing a brand new offensive system with a plethora of newcomers, the Cardinals looked far from smooth during their first two games of the season. They squeaked by Southern 72-60, then followed that up with an 80-72 overtime loss to Furman.

    As for Navy, they have had a roller coaster pair of games to open up their season. The Midshipmen were able to pull off a 66-58 season-opening win at No. 25 Virginia, but then followed that up with a 77-57 home loss to Virginia Tech.

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

