Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Game Day Live Blog: Detroit Mercy at Louisville | Game 4

    The Cardinals conclude their four game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season with a matchup against the Titans.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rebounding with a decisive win over Navy, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the new season against Detroit Mercy.

    After suffering their first November home loss in almost five decades, the Cardinals put together a much more convincing performance against the Midshipmen. Louisville shot 56.0 percent from the floor, while forcing 19 turnovers on the defensive end.

    As for Detroit Mercy, nothing has gone their way so far to open up the season. The Titans opened up the new season with a 85-47 drubbing at Wyoming, followed that up with an 81-73 loss at Toledo, then most recently fell 77-64 at Mississippi State.

    Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Read More

    Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3, 0-0 Horizon) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    UofL-WKU01_Sam
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Detroit Mercy at Louisville | Game 4

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17128463_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

    3 hours ago
    BBE7BABD-FA21-445D-A589-799290DB7E9B
    Basketball

    Watch: Mason Faulkner, Kahil Fennell Preview Detroit Mercy

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17171983_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17172730_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17172827_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17190224_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Malik Cunningham Produces Record-Setting Career Performance vs. Duke

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17190943_168388606_lowres
    Football

    What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 62-22 Win at Duke

    Nov 19, 2021