Game Day Live Blog: Detroit Mercy at Louisville | Game 4

The Cardinals conclude their four game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season with a matchup against the Titans.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rebounding with a decisive win over Navy, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the new season against Detroit Mercy.

After suffering their first November home loss in almost five decades, the Cardinals put together a much more convincing performance against the Midshipmen. Louisville shot 56.0 percent from the floor, while forcing 19 turnovers on the defensive end.

As for Detroit Mercy, nothing has gone their way so far to open up the season. The Titans opened up the new season with a 85-47 drubbing at Wyoming, followed that up with an 81-73 loss at Toledo, then most recently fell 77-64 at Mississippi State.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3, 0-0 Horizon) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

