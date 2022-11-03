Game Day Live Blog: Chaminade at Louisville | Exhibition 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9, the Louisville men's basketball program has one more tune up game to play.

After falling to Lenoir-Rhyne this past Sunday to snap their 39-game winning streak in exhibition play, the Cardinals are set to host their second and final preseason exhibition matchup, welcoming Chaminade to the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST, and can be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Louisville and Chaminade, with the series dead even at 2-2. They last met on Nov. 23, 2004, with the Cardinals winning 93-63 thanks in part to Taquan Dean's 21 points and Ellis Myles' 16-point/10-rebound double-double.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Chaminade Silverswords (0-0, 0-0 PWC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

