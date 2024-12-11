Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. UTEP | Game 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Lexington this weekend for their annual rivalry matchup with Kentucky, they have one more game left to play, hosting UTEP at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals have already been struck by several significant injuries this season, and they are starting to catch up with them. Louisville is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 76-65 to No. 9 Duke - although they were much more competitive than some expected.
As for the Miners, year four under head coach Joe Golding is off to a solid start. While UTEP opened up the season 3-2, they head into their game with Louisville on a three-game winning streak. Most recently, they took down Seattle 88-72 in just their third home game of the season.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. UTEP Miners
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
UTEP Miners (6-2, 0-0 Conference USA) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
