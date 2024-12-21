Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Florida State | Game 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A week removed from falling to Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action, traveling to Florida State for their first road game in ACC play.
While the Cardinals might have lost to their most hated rival in their last time out, they certainly gave the Wildcats a run for their money. Despite having only eight healthy scholarship players, Louisville kept within striking distance of Kentucky for the majority of the game before ultimately falling 93-85 in Rupp Arena.
As for the Seminoles, year 23 under head coach Leonard Hamilton is off to a solid start. While FSU is currently six games over .500 and heading into their matchup with Louisville on a two-game win streak, they're 0-3 against teams ranked in KenPom's top-100, including an 84-74 overtime loss at NC State.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
