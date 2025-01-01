Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. North Carolina | Game 14

Louisville Report

The Cardinals host the Tar Heels for their first game of the calendar year.

Matthew McGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After narrowly escaping Eastern Kentucky in their last time out, it's back to ACC play for the Louisville men's basketball program, and they'll be hosting North Carolina in their first game of the calendar year.

The Cardinals nearly suffered a disastrous loss to the Colonels in their final non-conference game of the season. Trailing in the final minute of the game, Louisville needed a go-ahead layup from Noah Waterman with 1.2 seconds left to be able to squeak by with a 78-76 win.

As for the Tar Heels, they've been up-and-down to start year four under head coach Hubert Davis. While North Carolina has fallen out of the AP Top 25, four of their five losses have come to teams ranked in the top-10 of KenPom's rankings. UNC also has a pair of resume-building neutral court wins vs. Dayton and UCLA.

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Game Day Feed

