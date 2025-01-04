Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Virginia | Game 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - On the heels of earning a resume-boosting win against North Carolina on New Year's Day, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road, traveling to Charlottesville for a showdown at Virginia.
The Cardinals used defense and two-point shots to snap their five game losing streak against the Tar Heels and carry a three-gaming winning streak into the new year. Louisville shot 20-for-32 inside the arc, and held UNC to just 40.0 percent from the floor. Chucky Hepburn had another fantastic outing, contributing 26 points and seven assists.
As for the Cavaliers, as expected, they have not been super efficient following Tony Bennett's surprise preseason retirement. While they are three games over .500 under interim head coach Ron Sanchez, their five losses have all come against KenPom top-50 competition, losing by an average margin of 15.8 points.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of John Paul Jones Arena via University of Virginia Athletics)
