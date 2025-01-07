Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Clemson | Game 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a road win over Virginia for the first time in almost 35 years, the Louisville men's basketball program has another tough task right in front of them, returning home to host Clemson.
The Cardinals held the Cavaliers at arm's length for the majority of the evening, but ended the game on an 18-5 run to come away with a 70-50 victory. It not only snapped a nine-game losing streak to UVA, but secured their first ever win in John Paul Jones Arena, and their first win in Charlottesville since Feb. 17, 1990.
As for the Tigers, while they're no longer ranked after suffering back-to-back overtime losses last month, they're still off to a very good start to year 15 under Brad Brownell. Their three losses are all to teams in the KenPom top-75, and they have five wins over teams ranked int he metric's top-100, including Kentucky.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky