Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Clemson | Game 16

The Cardinals return home for a big time matchup against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

KFC Yum! Center interior
KFC Yum! Center interior / Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a road win over Virginia for the first time in almost 35 years, the Louisville men's basketball program has another tough task right in front of them, returning home to host Clemson.

The Cardinals held the Cavaliers at arm's length for the majority of the evening, but ended the game on an 18-5 run to come away with a 70-50 victory. It not only snapped a nine-game losing streak to UVA, but secured their first ever win in John Paul Jones Arena, and their first win in Charlottesville since Feb. 17, 1990.

As for the Tigers, while they're no longer ranked after suffering back-to-back overtime losses last month, they're still off to a very good start to year 15 under Brad Brownell. Their three losses are all to teams in the KenPom top-75, and they have five wins over teams ranked int he metric's top-100, including Kentucky.

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 3-1 ACC) Game Day Feed

