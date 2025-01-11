Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Pitt | Game 17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Capping off a crucial week in terms of boosting their NCAA Tournament resume, the Louisville men's basketball program has their toughest remaining road game up next, traveling to the Steel City for a showdown at Pitt.
In their last time out, the Cardinals used an astounding 32-point double-double from J'Vonne Hadley to take down Clemson 74-64 on Tuesday night. Not only are they now on a five-game winning streak, their longest under first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, Louisville is now 6-5 against Quadrant 1 and 2 teams in the NET.
As for the Panthers, they are off to their best start under seventh-year head coach Jeff Capel. Pitt won 12 of their first 14 games for the first time since the 2015-16 season, which was Jamie Dixon's final year at the helm before his move to TCU. However, they were thoroughly dominated in their last time out, falling 76-47 to Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (12-3, 3-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
