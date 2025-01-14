Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Syracuse | Game 18
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of earning their best win of the season thus far, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, putting their momentum to the test at Syracuse.
The Cardinals and first-year head coach Pat Kelsey have some real wind in their sails at the current moment. They're on a six-game winning streak, the program's longest since the 2019-20 season, and most recently took down Pitt in the Steel City - a program who ranks in the top-30 of the NET.
As for the Orange, year two under head coach Adrian "Red" Autry isn't off to a great start. Syracuse is 0-8 against teams in the KenPom top-100, losing those games by an average margin of 12.1 points. Though they do head into their matchup with Louisville having won their last two against Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC) Game Day Feed
