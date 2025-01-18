Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia | Game 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two weeks after squaring off against Virginia for the first time this season, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home, hosting UVA for their first of three ACC rematches in the new 18-member league.
The Cardinals are in the midst of their longest winning streak in five years, having won their last seven games, with many of them being blowouts. Most recently, Louisville marched into the JMA Wireless Dome and beat down Syracuse, leaving upstate New York with an 85-61 victory.
As for the Cavaliers, well, things have not gone well as of late. Their last meeting with the Cardinals turned out to be the start of a four-game losing streak, and they most recently lost 54-52 in heartbreaking fashion at home to SMU following a buzzer-beater by Boopie Miller.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Virginia Cavaliers (8-9, 1-5 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 6-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
