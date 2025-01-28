Louisville Report

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Wake Forest | Game 21

The Cardinals are back in action after a week off to host the Demon Deacons.

Matthew McGavic

KFC Yum! Center interior
KFC Yum! Center interior / Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a few extra days off, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action, returning home for a showdown against Wake Forest.

First-year head coach Pat Kelsey has the Cardinals on an absolute roll right now. They've won their last nine games in a row for their longest winning streak in five years, most recently blasting SMU 98-73 in Dallas. Louisville now sits at second in the ACC standings, and are favored in every remaining regular season game.

As for the Demon Deacons, they're one of the tougher remaining teams on Louisville's schedule. They currently sit at fourth in the ACC standings, and prior to Saturday, they had been on a six-game winning streak. However, the streak was snapped in their last time out, falling 63-56 in Winston-Salem to Duke.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 7-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC) Game Day Feed

