Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Georgia Tech | Game 22
ATLANTA - After securing yet another blowout win to extend their winning streak, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road, heading down to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech.
While they took their foot off the gas down the stretch, the Cardinals still earned a 72-59 win over Wake Forest in their last time out. Not only was it their fourth straight double-digit point win, it extended their current winning streak to 10 - which matched their longest in five years.
As for the Yellow Jackets, year two under head coach Damon Stoudamire hasn't gone all that will. After going 14-18 in year one under his watch last seasons, Georgia Tech has lost five of their last six games to fall to three games under .500. So far, GT is a paltry 0-7 against Quadrant 1 teams in the NET rating this season, with an average margin of defeat of 14.4 points.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (16-5, 9-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 3-7 ACC) Game Day Feed
