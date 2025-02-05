Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Boston College | Game 23
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Fresh off of suffering their first loss in over a month, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading up north, and will try to start a new winning streak at Boston College.
The Cardinals marched into Atlanta riding a 10-game winning streak, but were dealt a 77-70 loss by Georgia Tech. It snapped their longest winning streak in five years, and it was their first loss since a 93-85 decision at Kentucky on Dec. 14.
As for the Eagles, year four of the Earl Grant era hasn't exactly panned out the way they had hoped. Boston College started the 2024-25 season at 6-2, but have lost 10 of their last 14 games. That being said, they were able to snap a six-game losing streak with a 77-76 win over Florida State in their last time out.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC) Game Day Feed
